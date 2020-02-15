|
Ethel Annmae Watson
Seymour - Ethel Annamae Watson, Age 89 of Seymour, TN Passed away on February 14, 2020. Among many things Ethel loved to do, two of her favorite was attending her church West Lonsdale Baptist, and cooking her delicious meals for her loved ones.
Ethel has waiting on her on the other side of Eternity her husband David Mc Kinley Watson, her mother and father, two brothers, two sisters, and one grandchild.
She leaves behind to carry on her loving memories her loving and dedicated son Danny (Sue) Watson, one grandson, three great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Ethel's family will receive friends at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920 on Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with a funeral service to follow at 7:00pm, family and friends will gather once more at Berry Highland South Cemetery, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920 for a graveside service on February 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
Berry Highland South Funeral Home
9010 E. Simpson Rd.
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865)573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020