Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
9010 E. Simpson Rd.,
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Annmae Watson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Annmae Watson Obituary
Ethel Annmae Watson

Seymour - Ethel Annamae Watson, Age 89 of Seymour, TN Passed away on February 14, 2020. Among many things Ethel loved to do, two of her favorite was attending her church West Lonsdale Baptist, and cooking her delicious meals for her loved ones.

Ethel has waiting on her on the other side of Eternity her husband David Mc Kinley Watson, her mother and father, two brothers, two sisters, and one grandchild.

She leaves behind to carry on her loving memories her loving and dedicated son Danny (Sue) Watson, one grandson, three great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Ethel's family will receive friends at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920 on Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with a funeral service to follow at 7:00pm, family and friends will gather once more at Berry Highland South Cemetery, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920 for a graveside service on February 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

Berry Highland South Funeral Home

9010 E. Simpson Rd.

Knoxville, TN 37920

(865)573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -