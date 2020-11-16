1/1
Ethel Archer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Archer

Knoxville - Ethel Pauline Archer, 86, passed away peacefully at her home on the night of Sunday, November 15, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents Cutler and Velvia Harmon, daughters Marilyn and Carolyn Archer, brothers Wallace, Calvin, and Fred Harmon, and sister Martha Burngardner.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years Paris Archer, son Terry (Sheila) Archer, grandchildren Rodney (Callie) Archer, Michelle (Staniel) Scott, Megan (Jonathan) Bradley, great-grandchildren Cruz Archer, Seth, Tristan, Aiden and Nealee Scott, Jackson and Rowan Bradley.

The family would like to thank all of the staff of Avalon Hospice that were so kind to her and the family, and a special thanks to Mary Lee Hamilton for all of her help and kindness.

There will be a call at convenience from 9:00am-1:00pm on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 2:45 pm for a 3:00pm graveside service. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved