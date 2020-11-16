Ethel Archer
Knoxville - Ethel Pauline Archer, 86, passed away peacefully at her home on the night of Sunday, November 15, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents Cutler and Velvia Harmon, daughters Marilyn and Carolyn Archer, brothers Wallace, Calvin, and Fred Harmon, and sister Martha Burngardner.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years Paris Archer, son Terry (Sheila) Archer, grandchildren Rodney (Callie) Archer, Michelle (Staniel) Scott, Megan (Jonathan) Bradley, great-grandchildren Cruz Archer, Seth, Tristan, Aiden and Nealee Scott, Jackson and Rowan Bradley.
The family would like to thank all of the staff of Avalon Hospice that were so kind to her and the family, and a special thanks to Mary Lee Hamilton for all of her help and kindness.
There will be a call at convenience from 9:00am-1:00pm on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 2:45 pm for a 3:00pm graveside service. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
.