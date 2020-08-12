Ethel Baumann Skaggs
Knoxville - Ethel Baumann Skaggs - passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William Carter Skaggs, Jr.; son, Wallace Woodruff Skaggs; parents, A.B. Baumann Jr. and Lucy Woodruff Baumann; brother, Wallace Woodruff Baumann.
Born July 7, 1928 in Knoxville, where she grew up, Ethel was a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Salem Academy in Winston-Salem, NC. She attended Mt. Vernon Jr. College and graduated from the University of Tennessee where she served as President of Chi Omega Sorority. She was a member of, and served as President of, Garden Study Club, Girls Cotillion, and Nine O'Clock Cotillion. She was also a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America, the Junior League of Knoxville and The Knoxville Garden Club. Ethel was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Knoxville, and a Life Member of Presbyterian Women.
Ethel was immensely proud of her three sons, who were her greatest joy. She was blessed with many loyal and devoted lifelong friends. Ethel was an animal lover who had many dogs and cats during her life. She loved the holidays and entertaining for family and friends. Her house was always open to guests. Ethel enjoyed spending her summers at Elkmont as a child, and later family vacations at Pawleys Island, SC. She was an avid traveler who took many wonderful trips with her husband Bill. She also loved to garden and read.
Ethel is survived by her sons: William Carter Skaggs III; Thomas Baumann Skaggs and wife Blair, all of Knoxville; Sister: Lucy Baumann Zemp of Kingsport, TN; Nieces: Lucy Garrabrants (Andy) of Nashville; Libby Cheek (Ross) of Nashville; Kathrine Zemp of Jackson Hole, WY and Knoxville; and special cousin Beverly Baumann Coleman of Atlanta, GA.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the management and staff at Arbor Terrace of Knoxville, for the great care they provided to Ethel for the past 10 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Young Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division St, Knoxville, TN 37919; Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, 1501 Washington Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917; or the charity of your choice
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private burial at Highland Memorial Cemetery. The guest book may be signed in person at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel or online at www.rosemortuary.com