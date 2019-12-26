|
Ethel (Hedy) Berry Dalton
Knoxville - Dalton, Ethel (Hedy) Berry, born August 20, 1929 passed away December 25, 2019 to go home to celebrate Christmas with her Savior Jesus Christ, her beloved family; husband, Lyman; son, Mike; daughter, Brenda Wheeler; parents, Pryor Lee and Nellie Mae Berry; brothers and sisters, Vina, Roland, Milt, Grover, Ruth, Malinda and Edith. She leaves here to cherish precious memories; children, Steve (Satchel), Ricky (Rabbit), Stanley Dalton, Kim and Brian Allison; beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, special sister-in-law, Helen Berry; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 - 4 pm Sunday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Family and friends will meet Monday at 12:45 pm for the 1 pm interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019