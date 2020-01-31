Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Mount Olive Cemetery
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Mount Olive Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Gervin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Gervin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Gervin Obituary
Ethel Gervin

Seymour - Ethel Hollister Gervin, age 93 of Seymour, TN passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter C. Gervin, Sr.; parents, Ed and Sadie Hollister; and sisters, Evelyn Johnson and Shirley Taylor. Her survivors include: son, Walter C. Gervin, Jr. and wife Sandra; daughter, Laura Giles and husband Gregg; grandchildren, Andrew Gervin (Theresa), Chris Gervin, Joshua Giles (Nicole), and Jeffrey Giles (Katie); great-grandchildren, Landon Gervin, Gareth Gervin, Lily Gervin, and Bellamy Giles; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Mary Elizabeth Rule. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sevier Heights-Online Ministries, via online at www.sevierheights.org/give, via phone/text at 1-844-885-7789, or in person at 3232 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. The family will receive friends 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Tuesday with funeral service to follow at 11:30 AM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. David Sayne officiating. Family and friends are invited to meet 2 PM Tuesday in Mount Olive Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -