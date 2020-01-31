|
Ethel Gervin
Seymour - Ethel Hollister Gervin, age 93 of Seymour, TN passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter C. Gervin, Sr.; parents, Ed and Sadie Hollister; and sisters, Evelyn Johnson and Shirley Taylor. Her survivors include: son, Walter C. Gervin, Jr. and wife Sandra; daughter, Laura Giles and husband Gregg; grandchildren, Andrew Gervin (Theresa), Chris Gervin, Joshua Giles (Nicole), and Jeffrey Giles (Katie); great-grandchildren, Landon Gervin, Gareth Gervin, Lily Gervin, and Bellamy Giles; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Mary Elizabeth Rule. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sevier Heights-Online Ministries, via online at www.sevierheights.org/give, via phone/text at 1-844-885-7789, or in person at 3232 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. The family will receive friends 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Tuesday with funeral service to follow at 11:30 AM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. David Sayne officiating. Family and friends are invited to meet 2 PM Tuesday in Mount Olive Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020