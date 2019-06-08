|
Ethel Louise Lightbourne
Prospect - Ethel Louise Lightbourne took her final flight to her eternal heavenly home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the UT Medical Center. Born December 2, 1926, she was the only child of the late Jesse and Richard Young.
Ethel accepted Christ at an early age by uniting with Bethel AME Church under the pastorate of the late Bishop Simmons. She was educated in Knoxville City Schools and was a graduate of Austin High School, Class of 1944. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Tennessee A & I State College now Tennessee State University in Nashville, TN. After graduation, Ethel took a position with the New York City School System. Some years later Bishop Simmons was sent to pastor a church in Brooklyn, New York and Ethel served for a short time as his secretary. While in New York, she united with Allen Memorial AME Church and served tirelessly as Missionary President for many years. She also served for 8 years as President of the Brooklyn area Missionary Society.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Lightbourne and devoted cousin, Edward Howard, Sr.
Left to cherish her memory: daughter, Edwina Trott ; grandsons, Mitchell and Marvin Trott ; great grandchildren, Taye-Zeno Trott , all of Bermuda and Tamyra Ware of Canada; sister-in-law Dorothy Lottimore of Bermuda; dedicated cousins, Edward Howard, Jr (Wanda Lee) Tampa, FL, George Howard, Sr (Myra) Louisville, KY, Wanda Howard- Moran (John) Knoxville, TN and numerous other family and friends.
Saturday, June 8, 2019, the family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with A Celebration of Life service to follow at Bethel AME Church, 2460 Parkview Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Pastor Lee R. Brown Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow at Berry Highland South where a white dove release will conclude the service.
