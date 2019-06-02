Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater Bush Grove Baptist Church
1455 West Fourth Avenue
View Map
Knoxville - Ethel Bates Campbell, age 98, slept peacefully away surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Fort Sanders Hospital.

Ethel was a longtime member of the Greater Bush Grove Baptist Church, where she served faithfully on the Mother's Board and sang in the Church Choir.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Eulisha Bates; husbands, Benny Yarbrough, Sr., and Willie Campbell; brothers, James Charles Bates and Willie Royal Bates, Sr.; and sons, Benny Yarbrough, Jr., and Billy Gene Yarbrough.

She leaves to celebrate her homegoing a loving and devoted family: two daughters, Ann Downs and Rose Benton; son, Melvin Yarbrough; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins to include devoted cousin Fannie Ruth Achoe [Cincinnati, Ohio]; and many devoted friends to include the Greater Bush Grove Baptist Church family.

The family will receive friends at 2120 Linden Avenue. The Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 11 AM to 12 PM at Greater Bush Grove Baptist Church, 1455 West Fourth Avenue, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Rev. Eugene Carter officiating. The final resting place will be at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Lyons View following the service. A white dove release will conclude the service.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mrs. Campbell's guestbook can be signed on-line at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 2 to June 4, 2019
