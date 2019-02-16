Services
Ethel Ford
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:45 AM
Ft. Sumpter Cemetery
Interment
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Ft. Sumpter Cemetery
Ethel Mae Ford

Knoxville, TN

Ethel M. Ford age 84 of Knoxville passed away February 13, 2019 at Tennova North Medical Center. Member of Emory Valley Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, John and Thelma Bell; grandson, Bobby Johnson; brothers, J.W., John Jr. and Ray Bell; sister, Louise Owens. Survived by sons, Jay Pique and Wayne (Barbara) Pique; daughter, Phyllis Brooks; grandchildren, Steven( Denise) Brooks and Stephanie Brooks and

fiance' Aaron Franklin; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Leonard and Lloyd Bell; sisters, Margaret Reed and Juanita Eubanks; dear friend, Mike Palmer.The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Sunday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Reverends Richard Nicely and Doug Fielden officiating. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 am Monday at Ft. Sumpter Cemetery for a 10 am interment. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2019
