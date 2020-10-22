Ethel Marie Meads
Sevierville - Ethel Marie Meads, age 88 of Sevierville, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Ethel was formerly of San Diego, California and worked as a meat cutter at Big Bear Super Markets in San Diego. She was a member of the Baptist church. She enjoyed collecting coins and spoons and loved gardening. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Marie Hubble, husband Cliff Meads and son Robert Darrell Calhoun.She is survived by her son Michael Calhoun, daughter Wanda Broughton, grandchildren Darin Bottiger, Darrell Calhoun, Chad Bottiger and Chris Calhoun and well as many great-grandchildren and her sister Mid Smith. Memorial donations may be sent to Avalon Hospice, 121 N. Henderson Ave, Sevierville, TN 37862.Cremation arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com