1/1
Ethel Marie Meads
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Marie Meads

Sevierville - Ethel Marie Meads, age 88 of Sevierville, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Ethel was formerly of San Diego, California and worked as a meat cutter at Big Bear Super Markets in San Diego. She was a member of the Baptist church. She enjoyed collecting coins and spoons and loved gardening. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Marie Hubble, husband Cliff Meads and son Robert Darrell Calhoun.She is survived by her son Michael Calhoun, daughter Wanda Broughton, grandchildren Darin Bottiger, Darrell Calhoun, Chad Bottiger and Chris Calhoun and well as many great-grandchildren and her sister Mid Smith. Memorial donations may be sent to Avalon Hospice, 121 N. Henderson Ave, Sevierville, TN 37862.Cremation arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved