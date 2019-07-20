|
Ethel Mosteller Broyles Galyon
Lenoir City - Ethel Mosteller Broyles Galyon - age 96 of Lenoir City, passed away Thursday evening, July 18, 2019. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and participated in the Senoir Citizens Group in Loudon County for many years from 1980 - 2005. She was a talented artist who loved to paint oil and acrylics. Many family members display artwork that she prepared specially for them. In addition hobbies included crocheting and playing the guitar. She had a beautiful singing voice and loved the old time standards including yodeling.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Newton Broyles, Sr. and James "Red" Galyon; five of her six children: Richard Broyles, Newton Broyles, Jr., Howard Broyles, Barbara Pierson, and Jo Ellen McClary; 2 grandchildren, Edward Broyles and Audreanna Hooper; 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Ethel is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Ernie King of Pennsylvania; daughters-in-law, Jeanie Broyles of Lenoir City, Nancy Broyles of Loudon, Mary Crawford of Lenoir City; son-in-law, Paul Pierson of Warsaw, VA; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She always loved her family and put them first in everything she did. Ethel always treated everyone with kindness.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 21st at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. It will be a Celebration of her Life; Ethel loved life, style and color so attendees can skip the black and wear colorful clothing. There will be no local interment and so in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to A Home 4 Hero's. www.ahome4heros.com/. All are invited after the service for supper and fellowship in the fellowship hall at First Presbyterian Church, 634 Martel Road, Lenoir City. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 20, 2019