Etta Roach
Knoxville - Etta Roach, age 91 of Knoxville, TN and Cincinnati, OH born August 10, 1927 passed away on June 28, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loving wife to the love of her life, soul mate and fishing buddy, the late Eugene (Gene) Roach. In addition to her husband, Etta was preceded in death by her father, Horace Ryan; mother, Ora Monroe; son, Richard Ashbrook; sisters, Mabel Hawkins, Jane Hemingway, Zelia Ryan; brother, Eugene Ryan; grandson, Sgt. Jacob Schwallie. She is survived by her son, Thomas Schwallie; sister, Betty Ryan; granddaughter, Rachel (Keith) Lutton; great grandsons, Lyle and Macon Lutton, step granddaughter, Samantha (Dustin) Hoffman; step great grandkids, Marleigh and Cameron Hoffman. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 2nd at 11 AM at Berry Highland South Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Berry Highland South
9010 E. Simpson Road
Knoxville, TN 37920
865-573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019