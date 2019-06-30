Services
More Obituaries for Etta Roach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Etta Roach

Etta Roach Obituary
Etta Roach

Knoxville - Etta Roach, age 91 of Knoxville, TN and Cincinnati, OH born August 10, 1927 passed away on June 28, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loving wife to the love of her life, soul mate and fishing buddy, the late Eugene (Gene) Roach. In addition to her husband, Etta was preceded in death by her father, Horace Ryan; mother, Ora Monroe; son, Richard Ashbrook; sisters, Mabel Hawkins, Jane Hemingway, Zelia Ryan; brother, Eugene Ryan; grandson, Sgt. Jacob Schwallie. She is survived by her son, Thomas Schwallie; sister, Betty Ryan; granddaughter, Rachel (Keith) Lutton; great grandsons, Lyle and Macon Lutton, step granddaughter, Samantha (Dustin) Hoffman; step great grandkids, Marleigh and Cameron Hoffman. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 2nd at 11 AM at Berry Highland South Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com

Berry Highland South

9010 E. Simpson Road

Knoxville, TN 37920

865-573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019
