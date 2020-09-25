1/
Etta Sands
Etta Sands

Knoxville - Etta G. Sands, age 89 of Knoxville, TN passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Etta was a ray of sunshine to everyone. She loved to cook and was famous for her biscuits and stack cake. UT Football was her passion. She was a member of Smithwood Baptist Church and Soul Sisters Sunday school class. Etta is preceded in death by her parents William E. and Zella Pitman, her husband Marion C. and her son Gary R. Sands, siblings Ethel Lane, Mary Wisecarver and Bill Pitman. Her memory will remain with her daughter and son-in-law Sandy and Jason, and their children, Miles and Audrey Johnson. Special thank you to the Johnson family, and her friends and neighbors that loved her dearly. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:00 - 6:00 PM with a service to follow at 6:15 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, Rev. Jeff Lane officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Veteran's Cemetery on Lyons View at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020, family and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers the family would like live plants for a memorial garden. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
