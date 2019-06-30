Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
3500 Tazewell Pike
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville - Euawana McLain Jones, age, 86, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She worked at Bell South for over 40 years before retiring she loved her career. Euawana was an avid roller skater and animal lover who loved dogs. A true Southern Belle who was a wonderful mother and an exceptional grandmother and she never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by her husband John B. Jones; parents Maurice and Thelma McLain and sister-in-law Joyce McLain. She is survived by her daughters Cissy Richards (John) and Susan Thompson (David); grandchildren Carrie Johnston (Ben), Whitney Dudley (Jacob), Jennifer Phillips (Justin) and J.D. Styles; great-grandchildren Pressley, Levi, Landon, and Parker Phillips, Eli and Ethan Dudley; brother Patrick Coker McLain. A special thanks to the staff of Ben Atchley Veterans Home. The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:30 pm with Rev Ernie Taylor officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:00 am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL and proceed in procession at 10:30 am to Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 30 to July 1, 2019
