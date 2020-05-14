Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Graveside service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Grandview Cemetery Pavilion
Interment
Following Services
Grandview Cemetery Pavilion
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene McCampbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Blake McCampbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Blake McCampbell Obituary
Eugene Blake McCampbell

Maryville - Eugene Blake McCampbell, age 74 of Maryville and formerly of Townsend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 12, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Blake was a 50 year Mason, 32nd Degree and a Shriner. He loved being a "Road Runner," taking children to Shrine Hospitals for treatments. Blake worked 43 years for Bell South and AT&T. He made many friends that stayed close even after retirement. Blake had a great love for antique cars that he picked up from his dad. They were charter members of the East Tennessee Region AACA. Blake was the youngest member and lovingly known as the "Charter Brat."He loved planning car tours and sharing this hobby with many close friends. Blake rode motorcycles with family and friends for 60 years. Preceded in death by his wife, Sue McCampbell; parents, Emory and Mary McCampbell. Blake's pride and joy was his granddaughter, Lindsey Kizer, who he absolutely loved to take water skiing on Chilhowee Lake. Survived by daughter, Angie McCampbell Kizer; granddaughter, Lindsey Kizer; son-in-law, Preston Kizer; son, Randy McCampbell; cousin "brother", Don McCampbell; and many other cousins. Blake served 6 years in the Army National Guard. Blake had a special love for Townsend and had many special friends there. A life-long Methodist, Blake loved the Methodist Church in Cades Cove and Tuckaleechee United Methodist, both built and served by his grandfather, Preacher John E. McCampbell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church, 7322 Old Tuckaleechee Rd, Townsend, TN 37882 or , Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Family and friends are all invited to celebrate Blake's life at 1:00 PM Sunday, May 17, 2020 for Graveside Service and Interment at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -