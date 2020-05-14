|
Eugene Blake McCampbell
Maryville - Eugene Blake McCampbell, age 74 of Maryville and formerly of Townsend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 12, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Blake was a 50 year Mason, 32nd Degree and a Shriner. He loved being a "Road Runner," taking children to Shrine Hospitals for treatments. Blake worked 43 years for Bell South and AT&T. He made many friends that stayed close even after retirement. Blake had a great love for antique cars that he picked up from his dad. They were charter members of the East Tennessee Region AACA. Blake was the youngest member and lovingly known as the "Charter Brat."He loved planning car tours and sharing this hobby with many close friends. Blake rode motorcycles with family and friends for 60 years. Preceded in death by his wife, Sue McCampbell; parents, Emory and Mary McCampbell. Blake's pride and joy was his granddaughter, Lindsey Kizer, who he absolutely loved to take water skiing on Chilhowee Lake. Survived by daughter, Angie McCampbell Kizer; granddaughter, Lindsey Kizer; son-in-law, Preston Kizer; son, Randy McCampbell; cousin "brother", Don McCampbell; and many other cousins. Blake served 6 years in the Army National Guard. Blake had a special love for Townsend and had many special friends there. A life-long Methodist, Blake loved the Methodist Church in Cades Cove and Tuckaleechee United Methodist, both built and served by his grandfather, Preacher John E. McCampbell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church, 7322 Old Tuckaleechee Rd, Townsend, TN 37882 or , Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Family and friends are all invited to celebrate Blake's life at 1:00 PM Sunday, May 17, 2020 for Graveside Service and Interment at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 15, 2020