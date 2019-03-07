|
Eugene Brenan Harlow
Knoxville, TN
Eugene Brenan Harlow (Gene) 65, originally from Knoxville, TN passed away Monday March 4. 2019 at Harton Hospital, Tullahoma, TN. He was a graduate of Farragut High School ('71). Gene was a sales representative for Jockey International and later Ashworth/Callaway.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Lela Harlow. He is survived by his sisters Carol (Philip) Bailey, Tullahoma, TN, Mary Lee (Nathan) Bigger, Cary, NC; brother Alan Harlow, Tampa, FL; Nieces Brenan, Caroline, Katie, Cora Bailey, and Kaitlyn Bigger; Step daughters Rachel Harris, Amanda Robison; their mother Sherry Tillman; Grandchildren Aaliyah, Aaden, Andrew Robison.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 3:00 pm, Lynnhurst Cemetery Knoxville TN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Clinic 1113 MURFREESBORO ROAD, SUITE 319 FRANKLIN, TN 37064. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019