1/1
Eugene Burnett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Burnett

Knoxville - Clarence "Eugene" Burnett - age 72 of Knoxville passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at home. Eugene was a Knox County School teacher for 34 years at Carter and New Hopewell Elementary School. He loved the Lord, never met a stranger, loved everyone, and was a friend to all. He would do anything for anybody. Eugene was a kind, loving, and selfless person who loved the outdoors, traveling, camping, mowing and spending time with his grandsons. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence Elmer Jr. and Regina Burnett; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Mary Ruth McMillan; and sister-in-law, Kimberly Padgett. Survived by wife of 49 years, Brenda McMillan Burnett; son, Chad (Allison) Burnett; daughter, Kerri (Randall) Hickman; brother, Dwight (Jeannie) Burnett; grandsons, Rylan and Kaden Hickman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bud (Janie) Blackmon, Terry (Jan) McMillan, Johnny (Carol) McMillan, Bobby Padgett; nieces and nephews, Audrey (Corbitt) Hollingsworth, Matt (Brittany) Blackmon, Tasha (Travis) Schwinn, Melinda (Chris) Bowles, Rachael Keen, Taylor (Chris) Honeycutt, Rosanna Camacho, Jessica (Lebron) Skelton, Chris (Karen) Crowder; and nine great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Mark Williams officiating. The funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 10:15 AM Thursday at the funeral home and proceed to New Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Pallbearers: Johnny McMillan, Terry McMillan, Bobby Padgett, Bud Blackmon, Matt Blackmon, Corbitt Hollingsworth, Rylan Hickman, and Kaden Hickman. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral
10:15 AM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Interment
11:00 AM
New Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved