Eugene Burnett
Knoxville - Clarence "Eugene" Burnett - age 72 of Knoxville passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at home. Eugene was a Knox County School teacher for 34 years at Carter and New Hopewell Elementary School. He loved the Lord, never met a stranger, loved everyone, and was a friend to all. He would do anything for anybody. Eugene was a kind, loving, and selfless person who loved the outdoors, traveling, camping, mowing and spending time with his grandsons. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence Elmer Jr. and Regina Burnett; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Mary Ruth McMillan; and sister-in-law, Kimberly Padgett. Survived by wife of 49 years, Brenda McMillan Burnett; son, Chad (Allison) Burnett; daughter, Kerri (Randall) Hickman; brother, Dwight (Jeannie) Burnett; grandsons, Rylan and Kaden Hickman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bud (Janie) Blackmon, Terry (Jan) McMillan, Johnny (Carol) McMillan, Bobby Padgett; nieces and nephews, Audrey (Corbitt) Hollingsworth, Matt (Brittany) Blackmon, Tasha (Travis) Schwinn, Melinda (Chris) Bowles, Rachael Keen, Taylor (Chris) Honeycutt, Rosanna Camacho, Jessica (Lebron) Skelton, Chris (Karen) Crowder; and nine great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Mark Williams officiating. The funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 10:15 AM Thursday at the funeral home and proceed to New Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Pallbearers: Johnny McMillan, Terry McMillan, Bobby Padgett, Bud Blackmon, Matt Blackmon, Corbitt Hollingsworth, Rylan Hickman, and Kaden Hickman. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com