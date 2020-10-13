Eugene D. MonroeMaynardville - Eugene "Gene" Monroe-age 85 of Maynardville passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home. He was a graduate of Horace Maynard High School and served in the United States Army Reserve. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Bonnie Palmer Monroe; brother, Gareth Palmer Monroe and wife Zena; sisters Mary Josephine Meyer and Willa Sue Cox.He is survived by brothers, Clyde Monroe; Jesse Monroe and wife Sharon; Larry Monroe and wife Shirley; sisters: Kate Webb; Carol and husband James Foggin; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Connie and Winston Dickey.On Thursday, October 15th, family and friends are invited to a viewing at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary between the hours 10:00 am and 12:45 pm. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm, the Reverend Jonathan Foggin officiating. Interment will be at the Monroe Cemetery, Maynardville immediately after the service. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.