Eugene D. Monroe
Eugene D. Monroe

Maynardville - Eugene "Gene" Monroe-age 85 of Maynardville passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home. He was a graduate of Horace Maynard High School and served in the United States Army Reserve. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Bonnie Palmer Monroe; brother, Gareth Palmer Monroe and wife Zena; sisters Mary Josephine Meyer and Willa Sue Cox.

He is survived by brothers, Clyde Monroe; Jesse Monroe and wife Sharon; Larry Monroe and wife Shirley; sisters: Kate Webb; Carol and husband James Foggin; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Connie and Winston Dickey.

On Thursday, October 15th, family and friends are invited to a viewing at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary between the hours 10:00 am and 12:45 pm. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm, the Reverend Jonathan Foggin officiating. Interment will be at the Monroe Cemetery, Maynardville immediately after the service. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
10:00 - 12:45 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
OCT
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
OCT
15
Interment
Monroe Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
