Eugene Elliott Lindell
Knoxville - Eugene Elliott Lindell, age 75 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Monday morning, October 21, 2019, in Knoxville. Gene was born to the late Eugene and Marie Lindell on March 25, 1944, in Harvey, Illinois.
His early years of education were at Ascension School in Harvey, finally graduating from Thornton Township High School in 1962, and National Chiropractic College in Lombard, IL.
Gene married the late Carol Wanner Lindell in 1971, and they became a family with her children Kimberly Mailloux and Scott Ahlborn in Kankakee, Illinois. Gene and Carol relocated to Knoxville in 1981.
Gene's professional career started in Illinois with Armour Pharmaceutical Company where he held various positions in Quality Control and Research and Development. After relocating to Knoxville, he joined the family of Plasma Alliance, Inc. where he retired in 1996.
His passions were collecting antiques, specifically antique blue stone pottery, studying and investing in the stock market, travel, and connecting with friends and family. Gene has many friends and he has enjoyed rich and full friendships of many years. Gene traveled extensively in the United States and Europe and in the past seven years he traveled with Terel Parsons, whom he loved deeply.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Marie Lindell and his wife, Carol
Wanner Lindell and son-in-law William Mailloux.
He is survived by sisters, Donna Owens and Nancy Alexander; step-children, Kimberly Mailloux and Scott Ahlborn; and his grandchildren, Jessica Mailloux, Nicholas Mailloux, Christopher Ahlborn and Ryan Ahlborn.
Gene was tall, handsome, smart, funny, a true romantic and an extremely generous man. He will be missed by all who knew him.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 followed by a Celebration of Life at 6:30 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. A private interment will be held at Pleasant Forest Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019