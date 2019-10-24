Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Lindell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Elliott Lindell


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Elliott Lindell Obituary
Eugene Elliott Lindell

Knoxville - Eugene Elliott Lindell, age 75 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Monday morning, October 21, 2019, in Knoxville. Gene was born to the late Eugene and Marie Lindell on March 25, 1944, in Harvey, Illinois.

His early years of education were at Ascension School in Harvey, finally graduating from Thornton Township High School in 1962, and National Chiropractic College in Lombard, IL.

Gene married the late Carol Wanner Lindell in 1971, and they became a family with her children Kimberly Mailloux and Scott Ahlborn in Kankakee, Illinois. Gene and Carol relocated to Knoxville in 1981.

Gene's professional career started in Illinois with Armour Pharmaceutical Company where he held various positions in Quality Control and Research and Development. After relocating to Knoxville, he joined the family of Plasma Alliance, Inc. where he retired in 1996.

His passions were collecting antiques, specifically antique blue stone pottery, studying and investing in the stock market, travel, and connecting with friends and family. Gene has many friends and he has enjoyed rich and full friendships of many years. Gene traveled extensively in the United States and Europe and in the past seven years he traveled with Terel Parsons, whom he loved deeply.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Marie Lindell and his wife, Carol

Wanner Lindell and son-in-law William Mailloux.

He is survived by sisters, Donna Owens and Nancy Alexander; step-children, Kimberly Mailloux and Scott Ahlborn; and his grandchildren, Jessica Mailloux, Nicholas Mailloux, Christopher Ahlborn and Ryan Ahlborn.

Gene was tall, handsome, smart, funny, a true romantic and an extremely generous man. He will be missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 followed by a Celebration of Life at 6:30 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. A private interment will be held at Pleasant Forest Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now