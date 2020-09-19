Eugene Gallaher



Powell - Eugene Gallaher, age 68, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on September 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on January 24, 1952, in Clinton, TN. He worked at ORGDP (K-25), Boeing Manufacturing Company, and CNS (Y-12).



Eugene was a member of Overcoming Believers Church and actively involved in Healing of the Land, The Change Center of OBC, and Boys to Men. He was also a member of the Gadson Chapel Lodge #33, Prince Hall Mason, where he was Pastmaster and current Senior Deacon. He served as president of the Green McAdoo Cultural Center.



Eugene enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed his pets and working in his yard. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and being in the great outdoors. No adventure was too big for Eugene. Eugene was someone who always thought of others before himself.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Gallaher; father, Ed Myers; step father, Jack Hill; great grandson, JuanJuan Lightfoot; sisters, Anna Lee Griffin and Glenna Hill; brothers, Arthur Gallaher and Ronnie Hill; sister-in-law, Beulah Soles Wells and brother-in-law, James Ernest Griffin.



Survived by wife of 45 years Mattie "Moore" Dawson Gallaher; sons, Scottie Eugene Gallaher, Jason Alexander Gallaher, and DeAndre Simone Thomas; grandchildren, Shayla Reeves, Brittany Wallace, Tyler Gallaher, Rhyquasia Hurd, Jaylen Hayden, Janee Hayden, Jason Gallaher, Tianna "Desiree" Gallaher, Kyleigh Gallaher, Xavier Gallaher, Monisha Thomas, Samone Drewjuan Thomas "Bunny," DeAndre Thomas "Petey," Yalana Thomas, Dalayah Truitt, Camryn Ward, Jamerica Johnson, Cejoya Tate; great grandchildren, Serenity Wallace, Awgust Henry, Ja'Coriea Ezell; sisters, Sue (Vert) Jones, Joyce (Larry) Woods, Georgia (George) Reed, Wanda Myers, Jacqueline Hill, Kathy Myers, and Willie (Leonard) Butler; brother, James Hill; sister-in-law's, Wilima Ursery and Lois Sharp; daughter-in-law's, Tamara Hayden and Alicia Pence; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



A graveside service, with Pastor Daryl W. Arnold officiating, will be held on Sunday, September 20, at 2:30 p.m., at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, 160 Edgemoor, Powell, TN 37849.



