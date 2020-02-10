|
Eugene Harding "Gene" Shaver
Lenoir City - Eugene Harding "Gene" Shaver age 97 of Lenoir City passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. He was a member of First Baptist Church Lenoir City. Gene was a veteran of WWII serving in the South Pacific with the U. S. Army. He owned and operated Gene Shaver Produce and The Mulch Mart in Lenoir City. Gene was a 67 year member of the Avery Masonic Lodge #593 F & AM. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nell Ellis Shaver; parents, Glenn and Lillie Comer Shaver; brothers, John, Walter, Charles and Glenn Jr.; sisters, Lois, Juanita, Lucille and Frances, and daughter-in-law, Pamela Shaver. Survived by his children: Gene Shaver Jr. (Valerie), Nancy Richesin (John), Mark Shaver, and Jill Belasco (Daniel); grandchildren: Tiffany Ratledge, Jennifer Norwood, Aaron and Evan Shaver, Jason, Josh and Leslie Richesin, Matthew, Emily and Andrew Shaver, Stephen, Michael and Jacob Belasco; 23 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Freddie and Ernestine Shaver; sisters, Virgie Monger and Ruby Harrell; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Greg Long and grandson, Aaron Shaver officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Thursday morning and proceed to the Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for 11 a.m. graveside services. Military honors will be conducted by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020