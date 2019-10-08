|
|
Eugene J. Ward
Loudon - Eugene Jerome Ward, 47, of Loudon, TN, departed this life on October 3, 2019. Receiving of family and friends will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2-3 PM with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3 PM at Unity Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Anthony Cannon officiating.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mr. Ward's guestbook can be signed online at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019