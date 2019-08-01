|
|
Eugene Ritter
Knoxville - Eugene Ritter, age 92, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019.
Born on October 19, 1926 in Marietta, Ohio, he served in the Air Force during World War II until the war ended. He earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Ohio State University and his MBA at RIT in Rochester, NY. He later received his P.E. license. He worked 37 years in engineering and sr. leadership, working with General Motors, Xerox, and in the aerospace industry. After retirement, he served as a consultant with the Dept. of Energy. He his wife, Jo Ellen were members of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He, along with his wife, was a longtime volunteer at Tennova Hospital in Knoxville and worked with the Meals-on-Wheels organization. Eugene also read to children at local schools to promote reading and learning. Eugene so enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling overseas, photography, and playing golf.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jo Ellen Ritter, of 64 years, his daughters, Beverly Gaal (Chris) of Mansfield, MA, Karen Ritter of Chattanooga, TN, and his grandchildren, Amanda Gaal, Lindsey Gaal, Ryan Howe, and Cory Howe.
Funeral Service will be 2:30pm Sunday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Pleasant Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the www.dementiasociety.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019