Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:30 PM
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pleasant Forest Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Ritter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Ritter


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Ritter Obituary
Eugene Ritter

Knoxville - Eugene Ritter, age 92, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019.

Born on October 19, 1926 in Marietta, Ohio, he served in the Air Force during World War II until the war ended. He earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Ohio State University and his MBA at RIT in Rochester, NY. He later received his P.E. license. He worked 37 years in engineering and sr. leadership, working with General Motors, Xerox, and in the aerospace industry. After retirement, he served as a consultant with the Dept. of Energy. He his wife, Jo Ellen were members of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He, along with his wife, was a longtime volunteer at Tennova Hospital in Knoxville and worked with the Meals-on-Wheels organization. Eugene also read to children at local schools to promote reading and learning. Eugene so enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling overseas, photography, and playing golf.

Survivors include his loving wife, Jo Ellen Ritter, of 64 years, his daughters, Beverly Gaal (Chris) of Mansfield, MA, Karen Ritter of Chattanooga, TN, and his grandchildren, Amanda Gaal, Lindsey Gaal, Ryan Howe, and Cory Howe.

Funeral Service will be 2:30pm Sunday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Pleasant Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the www.dementiasociety.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now