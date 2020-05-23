Services
Eugene Robert Wenzel

Eugene Robert Wenzel Obituary
Eugene Robert Wenzel

Maryville - Eugene Robert Wenzel, age 85 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Gene was a member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He was a retired Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force and worked in management at Sam's Club for 15 years as a second career. Survived by his wife, Frankie Dodson Wenzel; son, Robert Wenzel; daughter, Deborah Wenzel Maas (Joe); grandchildren, Joshua Wenzel (Sarah), Martin Wenzel (Jodi), Brandon Maas (Caitlyn), Ashley Maas, Courtney Watts (Brice); great-grandchildren, Natalie Wenzel, Justin Scarborough, William Maas, George Maas, Isla Watts; half-brothers, Ed Maley, Glenn Maley, Don Maley. Private Interment will be at East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020
