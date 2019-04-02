|
|
Eugene "Doodle" Wilson
Sweetwater, TN
Eugene "Doodle" Wilson, age 91, of Sweetwater, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was a member of North Sweetwater Baptist Church. Owner and operator of the Sweetwater Tire. Preceded in death by his wife of 55 years: Carrie Wilson, parents: Oliver and Josie Wilson, brothers: Kenneth and Raymond Wilson, sisters: Louise Rogers, Mary Cathcart, grandson: Shawn Michael Gray, son-in-law: Glen Gray. Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law: Sandra Gray, of Sweetwater, Debbie and Hugh McDowell, of Niota, son: Mike Wilson, of Sweetwater, grandchildren: Tammy Lunneman, Christy Lee, Jonathan Gray, Heather Nelson, Jeremy McDowell, Megan Russell, 8 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren, brothers and sister-in-law: Bobby J. Wilson, of Sweetwater, Marvin and Doshia Wilson, of Maryville, several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 P.M. in Kyker's Chapel with Pastor: Johnny Carr officiating. Interment 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday in the Sweetwater Memorial Park. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019