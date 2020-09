Eugenia "Jeanie" Anne Ray Guy



Knoxville - Eugenia "Jeanie" Anne Ray Guy, 80, of Knoxville, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was a graduate of the University of Tennessee. Jeanie was a teacher for the Knox City School System for many years. She was a member of the Knoxville Choral Society. She enjoyed traveling the world. Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and JoEllen Ray and her ex-husband, Dan Guy. She is survived by her twin sister, Betty Jordan, and nephew, Glenn (Kia) Jordan. The family held a private Graveside Service at Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette, Tennessee.









