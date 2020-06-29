Eula Ann Hope (Bolinger) Harper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eula Ann Hope (Bolinger) Harper

Powell - Eula Ann Hope (Bolinger) Harper, peacefully passed away June 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born to James Vader Bolinger and Mabel Ann (Wood) Bolinger on May 3, 1935 in Monroe County, TN. The family later moved to the Karns Community where she graduated from Karns High School and Knoxville Business College. She later retired from the ETMA Federal Credit Union. Ann attended Grace Baptist Church from childhood where she met and married her husband,raised her children there and was a member until her death. Ann had an easy laugh and made long-lasting friendships. Her greatest joy was to spend time with her three grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook, loved to play cards, and the highlight of the year was going to the beach with her family and then with her beach girls. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Mabel Bolinger and two brothers, James and Robert Bolinger. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Chester Harper; daughter, Cindy (Mike) Callahan and son, Larry Harper; both of Knoxville, along with granddaughter, Haley Hill and two grandsons, Tanner Hill and Jake Harper. She leaves behind one brother, Bill (Peggy) Bolinger and two sisters, Sue (Don) Reagan and Nancy (Don) Gordon. Also a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws whom she loved and was very much loved by them along with so many friends who will mourn her passing. Visitation will be held Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church from 5:00-7:00 pm with the service to follow. Family and friends will meet Thursday at 9:45 am at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a 10:00 am interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 29, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved