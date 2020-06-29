Eula Ann Hope (Bolinger) Harper
Powell - Eula Ann Hope (Bolinger) Harper, peacefully passed away June 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born to James Vader Bolinger and Mabel Ann (Wood) Bolinger on May 3, 1935 in Monroe County, TN. The family later moved to the Karns Community where she graduated from Karns High School and Knoxville Business College. She later retired from the ETMA Federal Credit Union. Ann attended Grace Baptist Church from childhood where she met and married her husband,raised her children there and was a member until her death. Ann had an easy laugh and made long-lasting friendships. Her greatest joy was to spend time with her three grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook, loved to play cards, and the highlight of the year was going to the beach with her family and then with her beach girls. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Mabel Bolinger and two brothers, James and Robert Bolinger. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Chester Harper; daughter, Cindy (Mike) Callahan and son, Larry Harper; both of Knoxville, along with granddaughter, Haley Hill and two grandsons, Tanner Hill and Jake Harper. She leaves behind one brother, Bill (Peggy) Bolinger and two sisters, Sue (Don) Reagan and Nancy (Don) Gordon. Also a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws whom she loved and was very much loved by them along with so many friends who will mourn her passing. Visitation will be held Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church from 5:00-7:00 pm with the service to follow. Family and friends will meet Thursday at 9:45 am at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a 10:00 am interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Powell - Eula Ann Hope (Bolinger) Harper, peacefully passed away June 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born to James Vader Bolinger and Mabel Ann (Wood) Bolinger on May 3, 1935 in Monroe County, TN. The family later moved to the Karns Community where she graduated from Karns High School and Knoxville Business College. She later retired from the ETMA Federal Credit Union. Ann attended Grace Baptist Church from childhood where she met and married her husband,raised her children there and was a member until her death. Ann had an easy laugh and made long-lasting friendships. Her greatest joy was to spend time with her three grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook, loved to play cards, and the highlight of the year was going to the beach with her family and then with her beach girls. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Mabel Bolinger and two brothers, James and Robert Bolinger. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Chester Harper; daughter, Cindy (Mike) Callahan and son, Larry Harper; both of Knoxville, along with granddaughter, Haley Hill and two grandsons, Tanner Hill and Jake Harper. She leaves behind one brother, Bill (Peggy) Bolinger and two sisters, Sue (Don) Reagan and Nancy (Don) Gordon. Also a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws whom she loved and was very much loved by them along with so many friends who will mourn her passing. Visitation will be held Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church from 5:00-7:00 pm with the service to follow. Family and friends will meet Thursday at 9:45 am at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a 10:00 am interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.