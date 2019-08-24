Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Interment
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
The Greene Family Cemetery
Maynardville, TN
Eula Houston McCarter


1933 - 2019
Eula Houston McCarter Obituary
Eula Houston McCarter

Maynardville - Eula Gray Greene Houston McCarter- age 86 of Maynardville, born February 10, 1933 the daughter of the late Lewis and Hattie Greene passed away Friday morning, August 23, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Preceded in death by parents, husband, James Houston; both of her sons, Anthony and Tim Houston; grandson, Mathinel Houston and six brothers and sisters.

Survived by husband, Bob McCarter; grandchildren, Kristi (Kevin) Brantley, Greg Houston, Heather (Greg) Beeler, Amy Houston, Jason Houston, Brian (Robin) Houston, Eric (Courtney) Houston, 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews and extended family that she loved dearly.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Saturday, August 24. 2019 with funeral services to follow at 7 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Glen Day, Rev. Kevin Brantley officiating. Interment 11 A.M. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at The Greene Family Cemetery, Maynardville. The family will be at the home of Heather Beeler, 162 Little Valley Road, Maynardville. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 24, 2019
