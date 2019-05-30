|
Eula "Mae" Mynatt Dalton
Knoxville, TN
Dalton, Eula "Mae" Mynatt - age 94, of Knoxville, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was the eldest member of Texas Valley Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and reading. One of her favorite past-times was eating ice-cream and drinking Mountain Dew. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years B.F. Dalton; parents Samuel Roy and Hattie Gray Mynatt; sister Pauline E. Cleveland; brother James Robert Mynatt (Sonny). She is survived by daughter Leann Michelle Dalton Berry and son-in-law Allen Wayne Berry; grandson Alex Dalton Berry (Fiance Sara Stubblefield); several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 10:00am-12:00noon Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at Noon. Rev. Kenny Boling will officiate. Family and friends will then proceed to Fort Sumter Cemetery for interment. Pallbearers will be Alex Berry, Jim Mynatt, Blake Cleveland, Roger Wyrick, Josh Cleveland and Dustin Mynatt. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2019