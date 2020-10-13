1/1
Eunice Kincaid Wilkerson
1930 - 2020
Eunice Kincaid Wilkerson

Knoxville - Eunice Kincaid Wilkerson, departed this life October 8, 2020 at West Hills Rehabilitation. Born in Hartwell, Georgia, August 31, 1930 to the late Mance and Hattie Mae (Rucker) White. Eunice was a graduate of Hart County Training School in Hartwell, Georgia.

She retired from the Biology Division as a lab assistant at Oak Ridge Ridge National Lab (ORNL) after 27 years of service. Eunice loved her responsibilities of studying and raising Drosophila Melanogaster (fruit flies) and mice. She co-authored a publication, Strontium Toxicity in Drosophila Melanogaster for ORNL.

She loved her church, family and friends. In addition to her spirit for hospitality, she enjoyed baking, singing, gardening and traveling with her deceased husband, F. Marvin Wilkerson during their 34 years of marriage. Known for regal and classy styles earned her the name, "Ms. Eunice." Ms. Eunice regularly attended her beloved Oak Valley Baptist Church until her health declined.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers: Clifford (d. Marguerite), Sr., Paul (d. Maggie), Eldry, Awia Charles, Bruce, sisters, Fannie (d. Fess) and Sarah.

She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted son and daughter-in-law, James Edward and Margie M. Kincaid; brother, John "Red" and Earnestine White, Hartwell, Georgia; brother-in-law, William "Bill Wilkerson (d, Jenny), Great Falls, MO; sister-in-law, Maxine White, Cleveland OH; grandchildren: Stephanie, Michael, (Atlanta, GA), Yarrick and Yamon Kincaid; great-grands: Michael, Jr., Nunya, Jalen, Mikaela, and Amani; numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins and friends.

Family will receive friends, 12:00 noon- 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020, at Oak Valley Baptist Church.

Graveside service, 1:30p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens.

The family wishes to thank the staff and caretakers at Oakwood Senior Living and Memory Care.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Oak Valley Baptist Church
OCT
16
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens
