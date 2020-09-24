Eunice Livsey JonesEunice Livsey Jones was born, June 12, 1945, in Knoxville, Tennessee to Aaron Mose Livsey and Sarah Louise Davis. She Departed this Life, September 19, 2020, at Fort Sanders Hospital, Knoxville, Tennessee.Ms. Jones attended the Redemption Christian Center, Inc. for numerous years until her health declined. She was an Assistant to many adults in accompanying them by driving them from the Parking Lot to the Church on the golf cart.Ms. Jones Was Educated in Knoxville School System.Ms. Jones was employed by fairgarden School for 20 years; prior to her Employment at Fairgarden, she worked several years for Walmart, Inc.Family Receive Friends Sunday, September 27, 2020, 1:00-2:00 p.m.; funeral service, 2:00 p.m. at Jarnigans Chapel.Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY