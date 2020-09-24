1/1
Eunice Livsey Jones
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eunice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eunice Livsey Jones

Eunice Livsey Jones was born, June 12, 1945, in Knoxville, Tennessee to Aaron Mose Livsey and Sarah Louise Davis. She Departed this Life, September 19, 2020, at Fort Sanders Hospital, Knoxville, Tennessee.

Ms. Jones attended the Redemption Christian Center, Inc. for numerous years until her health declined. She was an Assistant to many adults in accompanying them by driving them from the Parking Lot to the Church on the golf cart.

Ms. Jones Was Educated in Knoxville School System.

Ms. Jones was employed by fairgarden School for 20 years; prior to her Employment at Fairgarden, she worked several years for Walmart, Inc.

Family Receive Friends Sunday, September 27, 2020, 1:00-2:00 p.m.; funeral service, 2:00 p.m. at Jarnigans Chapel.

Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved