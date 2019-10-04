Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
Eunice Rentz Obituary
Eunice Rentz

Clinton - Eunice Emily Jean Webster Duncan Rentz, born in Clinton at home on January 31, 1928, passed away in Clinton at home on October 2, 2019. She lived almost her entire life within three square miles of these homes.

Today she lives in the home God prepared for her in Heaven to live eternally with all her family and friends who have gone on before her.

She leaves behind a community of family and friends that she has prayed for over the years that they too may join her someday.

Her greatest treasure on this earth was her precious daughter, Susan Rose Duncan, whom she always said was God's greatest gift to her.

She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews she has loved and cared for over the years, along with her friends at the First Wesleyan Church in Clinton which she attended all of her life.

She was married to Austin Duncan whom she loved and adored for 40 years. God blessed her with a second marriage to Lamar Rentz who brought her and Susan years of happiness and joy.

She was the daughter of Arch and Minnie (Silvey) Webster. She is preceded in death by seven siblings, Hazel (Newman) Ridenour, Bruce (Jean) Webster, Thelma (Dan) Stowe, Madalyne (Jim) Johnson, Charles Webster, Roy (Gladys) Webster and Billy (Nellie) Webster.

We, the nieces, nephews and three caretakers who were like daughters to her, mourn the loss of our sweet, loving, nurturing, funny, keeper of our family's history of how she and her siblings grew up in Clinton. She loved Jesus, her family, church, music, and people, shopping at Hammer's and yard sales, working at Hoskins in the Flats. She was a writer of innumerable songs and poems. In the moments before her passing we found a poem which she had written. We read to her and sang songs as she stepped over into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She left us with a smile on her face.

"Heaven's Joy"

Oh, what joy in heaven

When we enter there.

Meeting all our loved ones

So much there to share.

Forever and forever, never ever to part

When I get to heaven, joy will fill my heart.

Written by: Eunice Rentz

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Sam Condon officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019
