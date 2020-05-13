|
|
Euretha Woods
Andersonville - Euretha Sue Woods - age 52 of Andersonville, passed away May 11, 2020. She was a member of Twinville Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by parents, Paul and Mary Lou Hatmaker; and brother, Quint Hatmaker. Euretha is survived by husband of 35 years, Chuck Woods; children, Sherri (Andy) Dixon, Jonathan (Carrie) Woods, Tonya (Robbie) Blackburn and Tylor Woods; grandchildren, Elaina and Madelyn Woods, and soon to be grandson, baby Dixon; and siblings, David Hatmaker, Timothy Hatmaker and Paula Long.
There will be a call at your convenience, Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home, Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., to go in procession to Miller Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service with Reverend Josh Jones officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Euretha Woods. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 13 to May 14, 2020