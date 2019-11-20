Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Rocky Hill Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Rocky Hill Baptist Church
Knoxville - Eva Crisp Underwood, age 94, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday November 19th 2019. Eva was born and raised in Yellow Creek North Carolina and lived in Knoxville, Louisville and most recently Johnson City Tennessee. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to sew, quilt, garden, and cook for her family. As a Christian, she was a lifelong member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church and later Beech Grove Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband Clarence E. Underwood; her parents Jesse H. Crisp and Dixie Mary Crisp; 2 brothers and 7 sisters; and great-granddaughter Ellie Grace Underwood. Eva is survived by her son James "Jim" Underwood and his wife Sylvia of Decatur Georgia; Gary Underwood and his wife Cindy of Piney Flats Tennessee; grandchildren Melanie (Jamie) Shelley ; Jeremy (Holly) Underwood; Matt Underwood; Kevin Underwood; Angela Bell; Abbie Underwood; great grandchildren Genesis and Averey Waller; and sisters Juanita (Harold) Rogers of Robbinsville NC and Theresa Woods of Dayton OH.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 PM Saturday November 23 at Rocky Hill Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow beginning at 2:00 officiated by Rev. Norman Holland, a lifelong friend of our family. Interment will follow at Rocky Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse Ministries, 801 Bamboo Rd, Boone, NC 28607 or https://www.samaritanspurse.org.

Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
