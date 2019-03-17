Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
113 West North Street
Sweetwater, TN 37874
(423) 337-5033
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Clower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Jean Clower

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eva Jean Clower Obituary
Eva Jean Clower

Sweetwater, TN

Eva Jean Clower age 80 of Sweetwater, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 15, 2019 surrounded by her

family. She was a member of New Bethany Baptist Church. Eva loved her church and was the secretary and treasurer of the church and of the WMU. She loved to have the WMU meetings at her house. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Eva is preceded in death by her parents, Robbie and Velma Johnson, twin sister, Reba Thomas, sister, Charlotte Crabtree and brother Vick Johnson. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald A. Clower, sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky and Denise Clower of Sweetwater and Greg and Whitney Clower of Greenback. Grandchildren, Josh Clower of FL., Brad and Alexandria Clower of Maryville and Macy and Gordon Rudell of Knoxville. Great-grandchildren, Callaway Clower and Rory Shaw. Brother, Gary Johnson and sister Tena Queen. Several nieces and nephews.

The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Kyker Funeral Homes Chapel from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Ted Clower and Rev. Jamie Johnson officiating.

Interment will be Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Sweetwater Memorial Park. Kyker Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now