Eva Jean Clower
Sweetwater, TN
Eva Jean Clower age 80 of Sweetwater, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 15, 2019 surrounded by her
family. She was a member of New Bethany Baptist Church. Eva loved her church and was the secretary and treasurer of the church and of the WMU. She loved to have the WMU meetings at her house. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Eva is preceded in death by her parents, Robbie and Velma Johnson, twin sister, Reba Thomas, sister, Charlotte Crabtree and brother Vick Johnson. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald A. Clower, sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky and Denise Clower of Sweetwater and Greg and Whitney Clower of Greenback. Grandchildren, Josh Clower of FL., Brad and Alexandria Clower of Maryville and Macy and Gordon Rudell of Knoxville. Great-grandchildren, Callaway Clower and Rory Shaw. Brother, Gary Johnson and sister Tena Queen. Several nieces and nephews.
The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Kyker Funeral Homes Chapel from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Ted Clower and Rev. Jamie Johnson officiating.
Interment will be Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Sweetwater Memorial Park. Kyker Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019