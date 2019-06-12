Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Skaggs Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Jean Lawson


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eva Jean Lawson Obituary
Eva Jean Lawson

Luttrell - Eva Jean Lawson - 59, born August 18, 1959 to Cecil and Thelma "Judy" Branham in Welch, West Virginia, passed away June 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She married the love of her life, Roy E. Lawson in Monroe, Michigan on June 22, 1984. She was a nuclear security officer at Fermi II plant for 23 years and also a security officer at Monroe High School for 8 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law. Eva is survived by loving husband of 34 years, Roy Lawson; son, Billy (Alice) Lawson of Tennessee; daughters, Sherita (Tony) Watkins and Sandra Branham; brother, Michael Branham; three sisters, Donna (Christopher) Rose, Debra (Billy) Standifer and Gail (Dennis) Rice all of Monroe, Michigan; 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the ICU Staff Medical Surgery at Fort Sanders.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Chuck Daniels officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Skaggs Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. interment service. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Eva Lawson. 856-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now