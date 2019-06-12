|
|
Eva Jean Lawson
Luttrell - Eva Jean Lawson - 59, born August 18, 1959 to Cecil and Thelma "Judy" Branham in Welch, West Virginia, passed away June 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She married the love of her life, Roy E. Lawson in Monroe, Michigan on June 22, 1984. She was a nuclear security officer at Fermi II plant for 23 years and also a security officer at Monroe High School for 8 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law. Eva is survived by loving husband of 34 years, Roy Lawson; son, Billy (Alice) Lawson of Tennessee; daughters, Sherita (Tony) Watkins and Sandra Branham; brother, Michael Branham; three sisters, Donna (Christopher) Rose, Debra (Billy) Standifer and Gail (Dennis) Rice all of Monroe, Michigan; 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the ICU Staff Medical Surgery at Fort Sanders.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Chuck Daniels officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Skaggs Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. interment service. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Eva Lawson. 856-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 12 to June 13, 2019