Eva Jones
1923 - 2020
Eva Jones

Solway Community - Eva Madge Robbins Jones, 97, of Clinton, TN, passed away on November 6, 2020, at NHC of Oak Ridge.

Eva was born on August 1, 1923, to William "Bill" & Martha Wilson Robbins and lived in Marlow Community of Clinton most of her life. She worked for many years at McCrory's and retired from J. C. Penney's in Oak Ridge. She was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed making professional floral arrangements and was an excellent seamstress.

Eva is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sooner James Jones; daughter, Betty Lou Jones Harrod; son-in-law, Byron Harrod; daughter-in-law, Nancy Wylam Jones; brother, Edsel "Bud" Robbins; sisters, Willa Luke, Mary Ruth Duncan, and Johnnie Robbins; brothers-in-law, Charlie Luke, Hal Duncan, and Jess Cranmore; and step-great-grandson, Noah Thames.

Eva is survived by sons, James Anthony "Tony" Jones (Dorothy) of Fayetteville, GA, Conrad Jones (Betty Jo) of Clinton, and Michael "Mike" Jones of Kingston; daughter, Carol Sue "Susie" Jones Justice (Ronnie) of Auburn, AL; grandchildren, "Tony" Jones, Jr. (Sandy), Marci Foster (Rob), Shannon Burchfield (Gary), Crystal Skidgell (Jubal), Kendall "Casey" Jones (Krista), Marvin Justice (Kelly), Ken Justice (Beth), Greg Justice (Kim), Paige Curry (Jason), Amy Kitts (Mike), and Samantha Lawson (Kevin); great-grandchildren, Zack Jones, Elizabeth Jones, Shelby Foster, Holly Foster, Logan Burchfield, Jackson Burchfield, Anderson Skidgell, Sarah Justice, Hannah Justice, Clayton Justice, Connor Justice, Gage Justice, Katie Justice, Caroline Justice, Peyton Curry, and Ben Curry; great-great-granddaughter, Claire Justice; step-great-grandchildren, Jade Thames, Lexi Lawson, and Conner Lawson; sister, Jerry Cranmore of Clinton, sister-in-law, Barbara Robbins of Clinton; and many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge on Thursday, November 12, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Marc Acres officiating. Burial will be Friday, November 13, at 10:00 a.m., at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. We continue to remain in compliance with state restrictions regarding COVID19. Social distancing distancing will be observed and masks will be required when entering Weatherford Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity organization of your choice. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
