1/1
Eva Peals Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Peals Myers

Alcoa - Eva Peals Myers, age 93 of Alcoa, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at UT Medical Center. Eva was born in Tellico Plains, TN, the 4th of 14 children to JC "Lum" Peals and Ellen Hamby Peals. She graduated from Tellico Plains High School in 1944. After moving to Maryville, she continued her education at Knoxville Business College, after which she went to work for Crum Insurance in downtown Maryville. She worked at Proffitt's Department Store, which later became Belk. She retired from Belk in 2008 after 31 years of service. She and her husband, Austin, moved their family to the Springbrook area of Alcoa in 1956, where she would continue to reside until her passing. Eva loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed traveling extensively; outings with the "LUNCH BUNCH"; bowling; and watching the Atlanta Braves play ball. Preceded in death by her husband, Homer Austin Myers; son, Charles Myers; parents, JC and Ellen Peals; brothers, Clifford, Elick "Red", Elzie, Doug, Jerry, and Charles Peals; sisters, Icie Myers, Clara Peals, and Johnnie Hinton Fletcher. Survived by daughter, Jane Kivett; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Dolores Myers; grandchildren and spouses, Penelope and J.T. Tarpley, Adam and Maria Myers, Lydia and Ross Margitza, Todd Kivett, and Clay Myers; great-grandchildren, Jenna and Parker Kivett, Sara-Kate Giles, Ian Smith, Aidan, Avery, Matthew, and Marcus Myers, Graham Margitza; brothers and sister-in-law, JC Peals, Jr. and Betty, Verlin Peals; sisters and brother-in-law, Robbie Boring, Delzie and Hubert Young; numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her caregivers, Nanette Scruggs, Ethel Avery, and Robin Monroe. Friends may call at their convenience on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM at Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 PM Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Rev. Ryan Roach officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFu neralandCremation.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved