Eva Peals Myers
Alcoa - Eva Peals Myers, age 93 of Alcoa, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at UT Medical Center. Eva was born in Tellico Plains, TN, the 4th of 14 children to JC "Lum" Peals and Ellen Hamby Peals. She graduated from Tellico Plains High School in 1944. After moving to Maryville, she continued her education at Knoxville Business College, after which she went to work for Crum Insurance in downtown Maryville. She worked at Proffitt's Department Store, which later became Belk. She retired from Belk in 2008 after 31 years of service. She and her husband, Austin, moved their family to the Springbrook area of Alcoa in 1956, where she would continue to reside until her passing. Eva loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed traveling extensively; outings with the "LUNCH BUNCH"; bowling; and watching the Atlanta Braves play ball. Preceded in death by her husband, Homer Austin Myers; son, Charles Myers; parents, JC and Ellen Peals; brothers, Clifford, Elick "Red", Elzie, Doug, Jerry, and Charles Peals; sisters, Icie Myers, Clara Peals, and Johnnie Hinton Fletcher. Survived by daughter, Jane Kivett; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Dolores Myers; grandchildren and spouses, Penelope and J.T. Tarpley, Adam and Maria Myers, Lydia and Ross Margitza, Todd Kivett, and Clay Myers; great-grandchildren, Jenna and Parker Kivett, Sara-Kate Giles, Ian Smith, Aidan, Avery, Matthew, and Marcus Myers, Graham Margitza; brothers and sister-in-law, JC Peals, Jr. and Betty, Verlin Peals; sisters and brother-in-law, Robbie Boring, Delzie and Hubert Young; numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her caregivers, Nanette Scruggs, Ethel Avery, and Robin Monroe. Friends may call at their convenience on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM at Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 PM Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Rev. Ryan Roach officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFu neralandCremation.com
.