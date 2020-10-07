1/1
Evald Ottosen
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evald Ottosen

Lenoir City - Evald "Walter" Ottosen died peacefully at home on 10/6/2020 in Lenoir City, TN at the age of 85.

Walter is survived by his wife, Anne Marie; son, Kristian and his wife Melissa; granddaughter, Emily; and three brothers in Denmark.

Walter was born on 4/10/35 in Denmark. He married Anne Marie in 1967. After moving to NJ, Walter began working for Mobil Chemical Co. for 35 years. Over the years, the couple welcomed one son. Kristian remembers him as a kind and caring father who encouraged him to pursue his goals.

Walter was accomplished at carpentry and gardening. He was an active and dedicated member of the church and often volunteered at community events.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11am on 10/12/2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Knoxville. Pastor Elseroad will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Walter's life. Condolences can be made at https://dogwoodcremations.com/evald-ottosen/. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Covenant Hospice for their care and dedication.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved