Evald Ottosen
Lenoir City - Evald "Walter" Ottosen died peacefully at home on 10/6/2020 in Lenoir City, TN at the age of 85.
Walter is survived by his wife, Anne Marie; son, Kristian and his wife Melissa; granddaughter, Emily; and three brothers in Denmark.
Walter was born on 4/10/35 in Denmark. He married Anne Marie in 1967. After moving to NJ, Walter began working for Mobil Chemical Co. for 35 years. Over the years, the couple welcomed one son. Kristian remembers him as a kind and caring father who encouraged him to pursue his goals.
Walter was accomplished at carpentry and gardening. He was an active and dedicated member of the church and often volunteered at community events.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11am on 10/12/2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Knoxville. Pastor Elseroad will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Walter's life. Condolences can be made at https://dogwoodcremations.com/evald-ottosen/
. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Covenant Hospice for their care and dedication.