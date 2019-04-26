|
|
Evan Gilstrap
Knoxville, TN
Evan Gilstrap, age 31, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center. Evan was a firecracker since the day he was born with a huge heart. Evan loved and was loved by all that knew him. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and music. When he was 11, he earned a black belt in Karate. Evan lived life Bigger than the Sky. He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Denise Gilstrap; grandfather, Dennis Stanley, grandfather Frank Esslinger; grandparents, Lloyd and Doris Gilstrap; and uncle Randall Stanley. Evan is survived by his daughters, Haleigh, Savannah, and Harper; father, Emory Gilstrap; mother, Tammy Tompa and husband Richard; grandmother, Lois Esslinger; and grandmother Ann Stanley. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Chattanooga and Laurelbrooke Nursing Home in Dayton, TN.
Family and friends will have a time of remembrance from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Sunday, April 28 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7:00 pm, Rev. Justin Pratt officiating and John Bailes speaking. Friends and family will gather at 10:45 am on Monday, April 29 at Highland Memorial Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019