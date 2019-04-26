Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:45 AM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Interment
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Evan Gilstrap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evan Gilstrap


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evan Gilstrap Obituary
Evan Gilstrap

Knoxville, TN

Evan Gilstrap, age 31, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center. Evan was a firecracker since the day he was born with a huge heart. Evan loved and was loved by all that knew him. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and music. When he was 11, he earned a black belt in Karate. Evan lived life Bigger than the Sky. He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Denise Gilstrap; grandfather, Dennis Stanley, grandfather Frank Esslinger; grandparents, Lloyd and Doris Gilstrap; and uncle Randall Stanley. Evan is survived by his daughters, Haleigh, Savannah, and Harper; father, Emory Gilstrap; mother, Tammy Tompa and husband Richard; grandmother, Lois Esslinger; and grandmother Ann Stanley. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Chattanooga and Laurelbrooke Nursing Home in Dayton, TN.

Family and friends will have a time of remembrance from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Sunday, April 28 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7:00 pm, Rev. Justin Pratt officiating and John Bailes speaking. Friends and family will gather at 10:45 am on Monday, April 29 at Highland Memorial Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now