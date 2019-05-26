|
Evan Thomas Richey
Knoxville, TN
Evan Thomas Richey, age 18, passed away on May 17, 2019 after a year long battle with osteosarcoma. Evan was born on November 16, 2000.
He showed us what a true superhero really is as he demonstrated amazing courage, bravery and strength during his battle. His thoughtfulness and kindness even in the face of an insurmountable nemesis called cancer showed us all what a truly remarkable young man he was.
We will never forget his kind and caring heart, and we honor his legacy by never forgetting this brave young man.
He will always be in our hearts and will be missed every day by parents Mark and Tina Richey, sister Alexandra (Sascha) Richey, grandmothers Martha T. Richey and Anna S. Anderson, aunt Janice Richey Snow and husband Ed Snow, uncle Steve Richey and wife Becky, cousins, great aunts and uncles, and countless friends. During his illness, Evan was baptized at East Tennessee Children's Hospital, and waiting for him in heaven are his grandfathers Thomas H. Anderson and Melvin S. Richey.
Evan was a member of the Hardin Valley Academy RoHawktics Robotics team, played the guitar, loved traveling, was a gifted artist and loved playing online with his friends.
Special thanks to the staff at East Tennessee Children's Hospital 2nd floor Oncology who showed so much compassion and caring for Evan and never gave up hope. Many thanks to the teachers at Hardin Valley Academy who worked with Evan to ensure that he received his high school diploma even though he was bedridden and unable to attend school and presented him with his diploma on the morning of his passing.
Thanks to all his friends who visited and were there for him throughout the year and during his final hours. Thanks to East Tennessee for granting Evan's wish just three weeks before he passed away.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree for Evan and/or make a donation to the Evan Richey Memorial Scholarship and Research Fund at GoFundMe, East Tennessee Children's Hospital or East Tennessee.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church (2931 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN). A memorial service will follow after at 6:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 26, 2019