Evangeline Wynn
Knoxville - Wynn, Evangeline C. Willis 89 of Knoxville, TN went Home to be with her Lord Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Fountain City. Evangeline was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother. She was a loyal Lady Vol and Vol fan. Evangeline was the youngest of 18 children; brothers, Russell, Herman, Harding, Kyle, Clifford, Harold, Charles; sisters, Mae, Effie, Vernia, Tilda, Bonnie, Ruth, Jetta, Lain, Polly, Bobby. She was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Hester Willis; husband, John Wynn; daughter, Laura Wynn Love; 17 siblings. Evangeline is survived by children, Kemp (Donna) Wynn, Katie Wynn; grandchildren, Randy (Janet) Love, Jamey (April) Love, Rachel (Brian) Lloyd, Amy (Randy) Kitts, Adrienne (Matt) Miller, Kirk (Emily) Wynn; great grandchildren, Macrea, Maddie, Shane (LeeAnn), Blake, Abby, Merline, Riley, Emersen, Molly, Blakely, Blair, Jackson, Lainey, Deacon, Langston; great-great granddaughter, Paislee; a multitude of nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, November 7th from 5-7pm with funeral service following at 7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Rev. Mark Zimmerman and Brock Tharpe officiating. Burial will take place Friday, November 8th at 11am at Lynnhurst Cemetery meeting at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Pat Summitt Foundation.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019