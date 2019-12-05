Services
Evariste Ntahimpereye Obituary
Evariste Ntahimpereye

Evariste Ntahimpereye, 51, died November 15, 2019, survived by his wife Gwasa Liberata and their five children; Shukurani, Vestina, Nijimbere, Kanyambo, and Niyogushima.

The family will receive friends 11:30-12:00 Noon With the Celebration of Life Service to begin at Noon at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. The final resting place will be held at Sharp Cemetery in Luttrell, TN which will conclude with dove release. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
