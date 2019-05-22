|
Evelyn Aileen Dalton Carney
Knoxville, TN
Evelyn Aileen Dalton Carney 99 year and five months old, passed away May 20th, in her daughter's home in Florida. She was born in Knoxville TN., she was a Christmas baby, proud to have the same birthday as Jesus.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Theodore Carney Sr., and daughter Sharon Carney. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Chuck) Bledsoe and her son Ted Carney (Jacquie Evans). Four grandchildren Jan Flaherty, Hal Bledsoe, Caitlyn Mayers and Madison Carney; two great grandchildren Ava and Mya Flaherty. She loved music and poetry, having written numerous religious poems which have been published. She will be missed for her witty sense of humor.
Visitation Services will be held 9:30-10:30 AM, Saturday May 25, 2019 at Woodhaven Funeral Home, 160 Edgemoor Road, Powell TN. 32849.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday May 25, 2019 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery 160 Edgemoor Road, Powell TN. 32849.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 22, 2019