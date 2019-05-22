Services
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
865-945-3461
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Graveside service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Evelyn Aileen Dalton Carney


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Aileen Dalton Carney Obituary
Evelyn Aileen Dalton Carney

Knoxville, TN

Evelyn Aileen Dalton Carney 99 year and five months old, passed away May 20th, in her daughter's home in Florida. She was born in Knoxville TN., she was a Christmas baby, proud to have the same birthday as Jesus.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Theodore Carney Sr., and daughter Sharon Carney. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Chuck) Bledsoe and her son Ted Carney (Jacquie Evans). Four grandchildren Jan Flaherty, Hal Bledsoe, Caitlyn Mayers and Madison Carney; two great grandchildren Ava and Mya Flaherty. She loved music and poetry, having written numerous religious poems which have been published. She will be missed for her witty sense of humor.

Visitation Services will be held 9:30-10:30 AM, Saturday May 25, 2019 at Woodhaven Funeral Home, 160 Edgemoor Road, Powell TN. 32849.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday May 25, 2019 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery 160 Edgemoor Road, Powell TN. 32849.

You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 22, 2019
