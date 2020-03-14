|
|
Dr. Evelyn Aleathea Simpson
Knoxville - Dr. Evelyn Aleathea Simpson age 102, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. She was a lifelong member of Washington Presbyterian Church and a delegate to the Presbytery. Her accomplishments were too extensive to try and accommodate in this obituary. She was a retired chairman of the Home Economics Department at Carson Newman College serving from 1965-1980. She earned her Master's Degree in 1947 and her PhD in 1960 both from the University of Tennessee. She taught in the Knox County school system at Farragut, Gibbs, and Bearden schools. She was the summer interim professor at UT Martin and at Auburn University. She was also a member of Kappa Omicron Phi and AHEA. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward B. Simpson, Jr., and her parents Theron and Theo Shipe. She is survived by her son Edward B. Simpson III and daughter-in-law Karen, granddaughter Alice Sowards, and great-grandchildren Henry and Virginia. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Washington Presbyterian Church, 7405 Washington Pike, Corryton, TN 37721, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service officiated by Pastor Rick McIntee. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Washington Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am interment. Due to the recent Covid19 outbreak the family encourages guest to avoid physical contact during Dr. Simpson's funeral services. Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel is honored to serve the Simpson family. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020