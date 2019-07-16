Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
Knoxville, TN
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
Knoxville, TN
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:45 AM
Dyer Cemetery
Union County, TN
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Dyer Cemetery
Union County, TN
Evelyn Berniece Taylor

Evelyn Berniece Taylor Obituary
Evelyn Berniece Taylor

CORRYTON - Evelyn Berniece Taylor of Corryton, Tennessee passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2019. She was 84 years old. She was a member of the Johnson Chapel Church in Powder Springs. She attended Cedar Ford Baptist Church in Luttrell.

Proceeded in death by her parents, Cecil and Fleta Donahue. She will be missed by her husband of 62 years, Jerry Taylor. She is also survived by her son and daughter in law, Jeff and Margaret Taylor; daughter, Angela Taylor; grandsons, Trevor Hill and Zachary Hill; sister, Barbara Donahue and brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Janice Donahue. She will be missed by numerous family members and friends as well.

Evelyn loved all crafts and was known for her paper ornaments that she loved to sell at craft shows and she loved to travel.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Stevens Mortuary in Knoxville, Tn. Chapel service to follow at 7:00p.m. Wednesday. Reverend Clifton Wilmoth officiating. Family and friends will gather at Dyer Cemetery in Union County on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. for a 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that a contribution to your favorite cause or charity be made in Evelyn's honor.

Stevens Mortuary Oglewood Ave. at North Broadway is serving the family of Mrs. Taylor.

Stevens Mortuary Oglewood Ave. at North Broadway is serving the family of Mrs. Taylor.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 16 to July 17, 2019
