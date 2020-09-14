Evelyn Christine Latham
Knoxville - God has called another of his angel's home. Evelyn Christine Latham age 97, passed peacefully at home on September 13, 2020. She was loved by everyone whoever knew or met her and was a member of the Church of God of the Union Assembly for eighty-five years. She was among the first students at Rule High School before it became a high school and with that eight-grade education became an expert seamstress and supervisor at Breezy Wynn's, Normack and other manufacturing facilities supervising up to seventy-five women. She was preceded in death by her husband Claude Edward Latham; sons: Clarence "Sonny" Lathan, Thomas Latham, William "Bill" Latham, and Gary Latham; parents Tom and Bertha McEntyre, sisters: Sarah Donahue, Lorene McEntyre, and Imogene Dukes; grandson Claude Latham, and granddaughter Sarah Jane Latham. She is survived by daughters and special care givers Vickie and David "Marty" Lyons, Betty (Herbert) Kidd, son Robert "Bob" (Sandi) Latham, sister Frances McEntyre McCarter, grandchildren: Perry Latham, Jason Kidd, Maria (Larry) Dawson, Kim (Mark) Pinkston, Linda (Jason) Eddington, Debbie Latham, Tangela (Michael) Bunting, Samuel Latham, Denise Lee, David (Angie) Whaley, Vanessa (Nixon) Merassaint, Marty Lyons, Jr., and Phillip (Amanda) Lyons; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday September 16, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Church of God of the Union Assembly, 3428 Keith Avenue with the funeral service to follow. Family and friends will meet at the church on Thursday September 16, 2020 at 9:00 am and leave in procession going to Bookwalter Cemetery 4300 Central Ave. PK. for a 10:00 am interment service. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com
.