Evelyn Cowan Henry
Knoxville - Evelyn Cowan Henry, age 76 her life on this earth ended, Monday, June 17, 2019 at her residence. She was a graduate of Austin High School Class of 1961. A charter member of Canaan Baptist Church of Christ.
Preceded in death by parents, William (Will) and Blanche Cowan; husband, Andrew (Ted) Henry, sister, Hattie Walters; brothers, Elmer and Robert Glenn Hardy.
Evelyn leaves to cherish her memory son, Kenneth Mark Henry and step daughter, Yoshan (Tim) Middleton; grandchildren, Kinred and Keelen Henry, Timbala, Annettra and Andrena Middleton, Jason Smith; devoted sisters, Margaret Hall and Wilma Steele; a host of nieces and nephews and to include a loving and devoted niece, Vivian McClellan; devoted friends, Billy Darden and LaQuilla Ellington and other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Doctors Kennedy, Manning, Clark and the Thompson Oncology Center
Family will receive friends, 3:30- 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel ; funeral services 4:00 p.m., Rev. Dr. Harold Middlebrook, Officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 21, 2019