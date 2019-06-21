Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Evelyn Cowan Henry Obituary
Evelyn Cowan Henry

Knoxville - Evelyn Cowan Henry, age 76 her life on this earth ended, Monday, June 17, 2019 at her residence. She was a graduate of Austin High School Class of 1961. A charter member of Canaan Baptist Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by parents, William (Will) and Blanche Cowan; husband, Andrew (Ted) Henry, sister, Hattie Walters; brothers, Elmer and Robert Glenn Hardy.

Evelyn leaves to cherish her memory son, Kenneth Mark Henry and step daughter, Yoshan (Tim) Middleton; grandchildren, Kinred and Keelen Henry, Timbala, Annettra and Andrena Middleton, Jason Smith; devoted sisters, Margaret Hall and Wilma Steele; a host of nieces and nephews and to include a loving and devoted niece, Vivian McClellan; devoted friends, Billy Darden and LaQuilla Ellington and other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Doctors Kennedy, Manning, Clark and the Thompson Oncology Center

Family will receive friends, 3:30- 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel ; funeral services 4:00 p.m., Rev. Dr. Harold Middlebrook, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 21, 2019
