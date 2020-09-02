Evelyn (Davis) Dawson
Knoxville - Evelyn (Davis) Dawson of Knoxville, age 82 passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Evelyn was born on September 23, 1937 in New Market, TN. She retired from Pellissippi State Community College in 2005. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, especially those from City View Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Dawson; parents, Arvard and Gladys Davis; brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Peggy Davis; and step-grandson, Jason Huffaker. She is survived by her children Elana (Lynn) Hall and Elisa (Scott) Simmons, grandchildren, Parker Hall, Bailey Simmons and Griffin Simmons; brother James (Barbara) Davis; step-children, Gale Huffaker, Donna Barr, David Dawson and Robin Cox and step-grandchildren, Brandie Artrip, Adam Barr, Leslie Burger and Trista Burger. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Rev. Toby Evevette officiating. Friends may Call at their Convenience Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9-6:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. The family will be available from 4-6:00 pm to receive friends. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
