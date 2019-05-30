|
Evelyn Deason
Lenoir City, TN
Evelyn Deason, our beloved and cherished Mom and Grandma, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning. She was born Evelyn Louise Kaley in Trafford, AL as the 4th and youngest child of Thomas Jacob Kaley and Hazel Brothers Kaley. She was raised there until her family moved to Pinson, AL during her teen years where she graduated from Tarrant High School. Shortly afterward she met, fell in love with and married Jacob Wiley Deason and began sharing their 67 years of marriage before Jake's death in 2017. Employment moved them to Memphis, TN in 1961 where they raised their family before retiring in 1985 to Lenoir City, TN. In Memphis she was a loving mother and wife and a dedicated member of Park Avenue Baptist Church where she served in many areas of choir and childrens' ministry and leadership. She will be particularly remembered for combining and sharing her gift of hospitality with her love of Christian choir music, especially Southern Gospel music, at her frequently hosted "Singings" she held in her home with fellow choir members and dear friends. After moving to Lenoir City, Evelyn and Jake joined and she still remains a member of First Baptist Church of Lenoir City. She cherished her church, her Sunday School Class, the years she served as a member of the choir, Huggs Operation, Prime Time program and the many friendships she made through the community at First Baptist.
Evelyn is preceded in death and welcomed into Heaven by her husband Jake Deason, her father, Thomas Kaley, her mother Hazel Kaley, her step-mother Vera Ellard Kaley, brother Thomas Kaley, Jr., sisters Mary Frances Kaley and Doris Kaley Faris, brother-in-law Harold Faris & wife Evelyn Faris and many, many Deason sister and brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her son and wife Howard & Lorna Deason, of Hamilton, Ohio, daughters and sons-in-law Sheila & Charles Barnett, of Knoxville, TN and Tina & Phil Joseph, of Huntersville, NC. Surviving grandchildren and spouses are Jeremy Deason (Jeni), Joanna Deason, Robert Joseph (Nicole), Kaley Barnett Abernathy (Shane), and Nicholas Barnett (Laura). Great-Grandchildren are Jake Deason, Cara Deason, Abby Deason, Braxton Deason, Lucy Deason, Andrew Joseph, Finn Abernathy, Wiley Abernathy, and Jones Barnett. She also leaves behind nephew, niece and spouses Dennis Faris (DeMara), Rebecca Faris Bednesak (Gary) and a HOST of Deason neices, nephews and families, all of whom she loved very dearly.
Mom loved her family so very much and loved having us all home to share her southern cooked dinners. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, and sharing the fruits of her labor with family and friends, as well as playing the piano, singing from her gospel books, sewing, quilting, and traveling. By far we will carry most close to our hearts our memory of her unwavering Faith in God, the love she had for her family and friends from Pinson, Memphis and Lenoir City, her sweet, sweet, kind and forgiving spirit, her warm and beautiful smile, her welcoming embracing, and her ever joyous and loving heart.
The family would like to acknowledge and express their very deepest appreciation to the incredible care givers at Grace Home Care Manor for the unmeasurable compassion, love and care she received while residing in their home, and to Rev. Dick DeMerchant of First Baptist Church for his continued years of ministry and care to both Mom and Dad not only as church members but as true friends.
Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather for graveside services on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in the Lakeview Cemetery at 2 PM. Dr. Dick DeMerchant will be presiding.
In lieu of flowers, Evelyn had requested donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Lenoir City Building Fund, 2085 Simpson Rd E, Lenoir City, TN 37772. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 30, 2019