Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Evelyn Dessare Sutherland

Evelyn Dessare Sutherland Obituary
Evelyn Dessare Sutherland

Knoxville - Evelyn Dessare Sutherland, 86 of Knoxville, TN left this life to meet her Lord and Savior early Sunday morning, April 19, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and faithful member of North Knoxville Baptist Church. She worked many years alongside her husband and sons at their family business, Action Exterminating Company. Preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Iva McGinnis, 2nd son Danny Sutherland and daughter-in-law Angela Sutherland. Survived by loving husband of 70 years Jay, son Eddie (Leila), daughter-in-law Randy (Butler)Sutherland, son Randy, and son Patrick (Brandi), grandchildren Carrie (Shane) Powell, Lindsey, Matt (Alana), Andrew (Brooke), Victoria (Garrett) Clark, Alex, Sarah Jayne, Jack, Abi, Sam, Annie, Will, DaniRae as well as 6 great-grandchildren, brothers Harvey (Margie), Curtis (Lois), Conda (Joyce) McGinnis and sisters Bobbie Brown and Carolyn (Bill) Hayes. Special thanks to caregiver Karen Harrison. Family and friends will meet 12:45pm Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a 1:00pm graveside service, Chaplain Phillip Gross officiating. Pallbearers: Matt Sutherland, Andrew Sutherland, Alex Sutherland, Jack Sutherland, Garrett Clark and Caleb Pratt. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
